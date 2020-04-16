Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,300 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.