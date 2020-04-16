Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,656 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PK opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

