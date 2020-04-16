Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.83 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,513 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

