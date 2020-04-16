Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,182 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.59. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.02.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

