Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,884,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 339,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period.

AMSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of AMSF opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. Research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

