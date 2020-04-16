Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $102,522,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.63.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,612,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.