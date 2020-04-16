Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $102,522,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.63.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,612,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp
9,700 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
9,700 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
General Dynamics Co. Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.
General Dynamics Co. Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.
Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,300 United Rentals, Inc.
Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,300 United Rentals, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report