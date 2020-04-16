Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of TriMas worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17. TriMas Corp has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRS. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

