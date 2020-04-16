Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $81.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

