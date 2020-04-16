Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Central Garden & Pet worth $20,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

