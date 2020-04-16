Credit Suisse Group Upgrades PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to “Neutral”

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PENNON GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. PENNON GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

