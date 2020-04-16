Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,901,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,674,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

