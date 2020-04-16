Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,664 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

