Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 131,159 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 414.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNBR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NN by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NN by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.62 on Thursday. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

