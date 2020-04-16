Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) General Counsel Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

