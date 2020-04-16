Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells 11,336 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $1,541,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,364.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $158.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.74. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

