Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale Sells 17,827 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maria E. Pasquale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Incyte alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Incyte by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 521,341 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after acquiring an additional 464,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.