Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 30,000 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of OKTA stock opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $145.63.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Okta by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $602,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Okta by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
