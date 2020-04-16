Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 30,000 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $145.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Okta by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $602,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Okta by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

