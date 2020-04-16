Barclays Reiterates “€3.25” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.25 ($3.78) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.92 ($4.56).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

