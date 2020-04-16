Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.50 ($5.90).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 405.80 ($5.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 449.59. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04).

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £293,708.24 ($386,356.54). Also, insider Cathy Turner acquired 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

