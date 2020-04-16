WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €45.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

WashTec (ETR:WSU) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

WSU stock opened at €36.65 ($42.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $489.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. WashTec has a fifty-two week low of €28.85 ($33.55) and a fifty-two week high of €73.30 ($85.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.73 and a 200-day moving average of €48.29.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

