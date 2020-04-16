Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 5,497 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Neil Stahl sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.07, for a total transaction of $2,864,321.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,744,851.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74.

Shares of REGN opened at $511.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.