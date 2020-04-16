Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,144 ($28.20).

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.99) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.91). The company has a market capitalization of $249.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,625.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,927.91.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

