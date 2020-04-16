Michael J. Ambrogi Sells 27,519 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,953,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.98 on Thursday. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -874.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Novocure in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

