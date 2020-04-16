Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,428.68 ($84.57).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,130 ($80.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,947.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,077.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.80.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

