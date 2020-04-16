Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target Cut to GBX 585

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 585 ($7.70) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Discoverie Group to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 566.83 ($7.46).

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 491 ($6.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. Discoverie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 330.29 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 606 ($7.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 512.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)

