JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €220.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €262.89 ($305.69).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €214.10 ($248.95) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €213.15 and a 200 day moving average of €267.37. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

