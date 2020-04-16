RM’s (RM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RM opened at GBX 189.55 ($2.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. RM has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.08). The company has a market cap of $155.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.24.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

