Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.39 ($48.13).

Zalando stock opened at €42.49 ($49.41) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.25 and a 200 day moving average of €41.21. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

