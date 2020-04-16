Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €18.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.61 ($22.80).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

