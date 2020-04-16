Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KNOS opened at GBX 664 ($8.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 922 ($12.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $819.22 million and a PE ratio of 41.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 656.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661.14.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

