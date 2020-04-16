Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
KNOS opened at GBX 664 ($8.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 922 ($12.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $819.22 million and a PE ratio of 41.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 656.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661.14.
Kainos Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.