Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

Shares of CDM stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.42) on Thursday. Codemasters Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The stock has a market cap of $393.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.04.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.