Morses Club’s (MCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCL. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

LON MCL opened at GBX 58.89 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.43. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

