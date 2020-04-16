Dan Bodner Sells 76,106 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $3,090,664.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,145,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $62.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

