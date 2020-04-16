Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,582 ($33.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,521.67 ($33.17).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 2,466 ($32.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,055.76. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58).

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($25,940.54). Also, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £273.12 ($359.27). Insiders have bought 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312 over the last 90 days.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

