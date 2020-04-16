adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €245.00 ($284.88) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €262.89 ($305.69).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €214.10 ($248.95) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €213.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €267.37. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

