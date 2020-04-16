Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 742.40 ($9.77).

LON INF opened at GBX 421.10 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 499.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.16. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

