HSBC Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €100.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price target from stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIE. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.94 ($131.33).

Shares of SIE opened at €78.84 ($91.67) on Thursday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.92.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

