JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €191.15 ($222.27).

LIN stock opened at €167.40 ($194.65) on Thursday. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €160.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.98.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synopsys, Inc. General Counsel Sells $675,000.00 in Stock
Synopsys, Inc. General Counsel Sells $675,000.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc CRO Sells 11,336 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc CRO Sells 11,336 Shares of Stock
Incyte Co. EVP Maria E. Pasquale Sells 17,827 Shares
Incyte Co. EVP Maria E. Pasquale Sells 17,827 Shares
Okta Inc CFO William E. Losch Sells 30,000 Shares
Okta Inc CFO William E. Losch Sells 30,000 Shares
Barclays Reiterates “€3.25” Price Target for Nokia Oyj
Barclays Reiterates “€3.25” Price Target for Nokia Oyj
Rentokil Initial Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Rentokil Initial Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report