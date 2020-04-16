JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €191.15 ($222.27).

LIN stock opened at €167.40 ($194.65) on Thursday. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €160.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.98.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

