Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €81.00 ($94.19) target price from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.42 ($92.35).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €76.72 ($89.21) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €75.31 and its 200-day moving average is €88.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

