Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,362.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $145.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Okta by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

