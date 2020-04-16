Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 58.89 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.43. Morses Club has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 181 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

