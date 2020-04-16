Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,308 shares of company stock worth $2,021,514. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

