Alpha Windward LLC Sells 135 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Nomura reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

