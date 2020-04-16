Alpha Windward LLC Sells 800 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

