Alpha Windward LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 411.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in LYFT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of LYFT opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. Equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.