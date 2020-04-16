Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,215,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray J. Mccabe acquired 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,353.96. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.