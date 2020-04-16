Alpha Windward LLC Sells 240 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First American Financial by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 72,655 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First American Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FAF opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

