Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

BAX opened at $86.89 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.