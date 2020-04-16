Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in World Fuel Services by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $23.82 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

