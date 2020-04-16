Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $273.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.95. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.